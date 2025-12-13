Andhra Pradesh government will solve staff issues: RTC chief

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming that the TDP-led-NDA government is committed to safeguarding the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and protecting employee welfare, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana said the government will resolve all long-pending issues of RTC employees in a phased manner.
Speaking at the National Mazdoor Unity Association (NMUA) Second State Conference at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Friday, he said employees play an indispensable role in driving the corporation forward.
“The corporation cannot move even a single step without the hard work and cooperation of its employees,” he said. He acknowledged staff support in the effective implementation of the Stree Shakti scheme.
Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao praised NMUA leaders for proactively raising workers’ issues and said he prefers calling RTC personnel ‘employees’ rather than ‘labourers.’
He said the government has cleared doubts regarding pending arrears and begun settling them, adding that proposals have been sent to extend Pay Revision Commission (PRC) benefits to RTC employees on par with state government staff.
Tirumala Rao noted that while road accidents increased by 7 percent year-on-year across the state, accidents involving RTC buses reduced by 9 percent, proving that APSRTC is delivering safer travel to the public.
“Efforts are underway to provide Rs 1 crore accident insurance for drivers and employees in case of accidental death and Rs 10 lakh for natural death. The government has also extended Employee Health Scheme (EHS) benefits to RTC workers,” he announced.
NMUA State President PV Ramana Reddy said the association has been continuously fighting for workers’ rights, leading to the resolution of several issues.
NMUA State General Secretary Y Srinivas Rao reiterated the organisation’s commitment to addressing long-pending demands and thanked supporters for their continued backing.