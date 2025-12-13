Andhra Pradesh government will solve staff issues: RTC chief

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming that the TDP-led-NDA government is committed to safeguarding the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and protecting employee welfare, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana said the government will resolve all long-pending issues of RTC employees in a phased manner.

Speaking at the National Mazdoor Unity Association (NMUA) Second State Conference at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Friday, he said employees play an indispensable role in driving the corporation forward.

“The corporation cannot move even a single step without the hard work and cooperation of its employees,” he said. He acknowledged staff support in the effective implementation of the Stree Shakti scheme.

Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao praised NMUA leaders for proactively raising workers’ issues and said he prefers calling RTC personnel ‘employees’ rather than ‘labourers.’