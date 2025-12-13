Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on Sajjala Sridhar’s bail plea

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, an accused in the AP liquor scam case.

Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi announced that arguments from both sides were completed and the judgment would be delivered later.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocates Nagesh Reddy and Abhay Siddhant argued that Sridhar Reddy has been in jail for more than seven months and that the prosecution’s allegation claiming he benefited from SPY Agro was unsustainable.

The counsel said several other accused in the same case had been granted relief based on witness statements, and selective prosecution was unjust. Counsel also questioned why Vasudeva Reddy, the then MD of the AP Beverages Corporation, who approved orders to liquor companies, had not been arrested.

The defence pointed out that the SIT had already recorded statements of over 500 witnesses and still claimed more arrests were pending.