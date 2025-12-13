Andhra Pradesh introduces SOP to tackle urban e-waste

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to strengthen urban environmental governance, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate the collection and disposal of electronic waste across all 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The directive, issued by the Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, comes amid growing concerns over the rising volume of discarded electronic items entering municipal waste streams.

The government highlighted that commonly discarded gadgets—such as mobile phones, computers, cables and household appliances—contain hazardous materials that can cause long-term environmental and health damage if dumped in landfills.

To address this, the new SOP mandates twice-monthly E-Waste collection drives in every ULB, scheduled for the 10th and 20th of each month.

Each ULB must set up designated collection points, maintain detailed records and appoint a Nodal Officer to oversee operations.

All collected E-Waste must be handed over exclusively to the authorised recycling agency designated by the Swachha Andhra Corporation (SAC).

Although the State had previously signed an MoU with M/s RE Sustainability Pvt. Ltd., only 46 ULBs had transferred their collected waste so far, prompting the government to introduce a uniform framework and tighten compliance.