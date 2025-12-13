Andhra Pradesh signs 6 major MoUs with EESL to adopt new energy efficiency tech

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection by fully supporting the Union Government’s national climate-action initiatives.

The government is intensifying efforts in energy efficiency and renewable energy through time-bound programmes aligned with the Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), including the Energy Conservation Building Code, Perform–Achieve–Trade (PAT) scheme, Standards & Labelling programme, and demand-side management measures. AP continues to be regarded as one of India’s leading states in energy efficiency.

Strengthening its roadmap, the State had signed six major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the Ministry of Power.