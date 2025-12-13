CSMRS team visits Polavaram project site to conduct studies

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), operating under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, is currently visiting the Polavaram Irrigation Project construction area to carry out detailed quality assurance studies.

The CSMRS scientists—Harendra Prakash, Uday Bhanu Chakraborty, and Siddharth P Hedaoo—visited the project site on Friday.

The team is conducting thorough inspections and tests on the soil, rock, and other materials proposed for use in the construction of the main Earth-cum-Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam of the Polavaram Project.

As part of their evaluation, the scientists collected soil samples from designated borrow areas. These samples will undergo laboratory testing to determine their engineering properties and suitability for dam construction.

In addition to the main dam material assessment, the CSMRS team will also carry out quality tests in Gap-1 and Gap-2 zones of the project.

During their field visit, the scientists examined the available soil, rock, and gravel materials and conducted preliminary tests on-site.

Certain quantities of the tested materials were collected for comprehensive laboratory analysis.

Accompanying the CSMRS team during the visit were officials from the Water Resources Department—Executive Engineers D Srinivas and Balakrishna, along with MEIL General Manager A Gangadhar, Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi, and managers Venkatesh and Ganapathi Rao.