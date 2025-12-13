Dy CM Pawan Kalyan felicitates World Cup-winning Indian women’s blind cricket team

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan felicitated the World Cup winning Indian women’s blind cricket team at his Mangalagiri camp office on Friday, announcing Rs 5 lakh each for the players and Rs 2 lakh for the coaches in recognition of their historic achievement.

Pawan Kalyan interacted with the players, coaches and support staff and extended heartfelt congratulations for bringing global glory to the nation. He honoured each woman cricketer with a silk saree, shawl, memento, Kondapalli toys and Araku coffee as part of the State’s felicitation.

Pawan Kalyan said the victory of the women’s blind cricket team was a moment of immense pride for India and assured complete support for their future endeavours. He stated that he would personally appeal to Chief Ministers of all states to create special training facilities and provide institutional backing for blind cricketers.

He emphasised that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is committed to promoting sports and assured that the issues shared by the team would be brought to the attention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.