Enduring legacy: ANR College in Andhra gears up for grand Diamond Jubilee celebrations

VIJAYAWADA: Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) College, Gudivada, one of the finest educational institutions in the State, is gearing up for a historic Diamond Jubilee Celebration marking 75 years. The three-day event, beginning on December 16, is expected to draw thousands of members of the college fraternity, who will take part in vibrant festivities celebrating a journey filled with nostalgia, pride, and inspiration.

As the institution marks this significant milestone, it is fitting to recall its inspiring origins, rich legacy, and the philanthropists whose vision and generosity shaped its remarkable growth. The foundation for the college was laid in 1950, when a group of progressive and innovative farmers — Parvathaneni Venkataratnam, Kaja Venkatramaiah, Upadrasta Papanna Sastry, Vadde Sobhanadri, and Lingam Venkata Krishnayya — supported by Vemulapalli Rama Brahmam and U. Veerabhadra Rao, decided to establish an educational institution in the region. Initially started as Gudivada College, their dream soon gained support as farmers from nearly 200 villages donated generously. Notably, Bhushanagulla and Pedaparupudi villages contributed 15 acres of land and Rs 1 lakh for the college’s construction.

In 1959, construction began at the present location but soon came to a halt due to financial constraints. At this critical juncture, Kaja Venkatramaiah, who had strong connections with the film industry, approached legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) for support. Deeply moved by the cause, ANR contributed Rs1 lakh and encouraged several film personalities to donate. In recognition of his generosity, the college committee renamed the institution ANR College.