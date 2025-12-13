Foundation laid for 8,000-seat Cognizant campus in Visakhapatnam

Cognizant CEO stresses company’s confidence in Vizag talent & potential

“This facility is a landmark step in advancing our vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a world-class destination where global enterprises can build, innovate, and grow,” he said, adding, “This investment will generate 20,000 high-quality jobs, enhance the region’s digital capabilities, and contribute significantly to the State’s innovation-driven and technology-enabled growth.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said Cognizant’s decision to set up operations in Visakhapatnam marks an important step in the city’s emergence as a major technology hub and financial centre. “In 2025, during our visit to Davos, we invited Cognizant to set up operations in Visakhapatnam. Even before we head to Davos again, the company has already started its activities here, and has now laid the foundation stone for its new office building. As an incentive, we assured them land at a concessional rate of 99 paise per acre, and we have allotted it accordingly,” he said.

Lokesh further noted that the government is inviting IT companies and industries to this region to create a situation where the question “Why not Vizag?” becomes the natural response. Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar said the launch of the new campus, along with the opening of an interim techfin centre, underscores the company’s confidence in Visakhapatnam’s talent pool and long-term potential.

He thanked the State government for its support.

Lokesh inaugurated Cognizant’s temporary campus in Visakhapatnam. The temporary facility has been set up in Mahati Fintech Building at Madhurawada Hill No. 2.

Cognizant will operate from this location until the completion of Phase I of its permanent campus.

The techfin centre will focus on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions, and includes a client experience centre and collaborative workspaces.