TTD laddu ghee scam: Order on Chinnappa bail slated for December 16

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reserved judgment on the bail petition filed by Chinnappa, former PA to ex-TTD Chairman Subba Reddy, in the alleged fake ghee supply scam linked to the preparation of laddu prasadam at Justice Y Lakshmana Rao said the order would be delivered on December 16.

Arguing for the petitioner, senior advocate C Nageswara Rao said Chinnappa had no role in the supply of adulterated ghee and was being falsely implicated. He said allegations that the petitioner received commissions from dairy suppliers were baseless.

He pointed out that all owners of the dairies accused of supplying adulterated ghee had already been granted bail.

Opposing the plea, CBI standing counsel PSP Suresh Kumar argued that the investigation revealed Chinnappa demanded a commission of `25 per kg of ghee supplied.

He also claimed the petitioner received illegal money through hawala channels.