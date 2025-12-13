Vizag Economic Region set to be economic powerhouse

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has set an ambitious target to develop Vizag Economic Region (VER) into a $125-135 billion economy by 2032.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the region’s progress and future development plans at a high-level meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, with ministers, senior officials, public representatives, and district collectors.

The review focused on the VER Master Plan, and examined 49 major projects aimed at improving road and rail connectivity, port development, logistics infrastructure, and integrated growth across nine districts, including Srikakm, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, East Godavari and Ambedkar Konaseema.

This region spans 38,000 sq km, has a population of 1.65 crore, a GDP of $52 billion, and contributes 30% to the State’s Gross Domestic Product.

The Chief Minister directed departments, including Industries, Commerce, Municipal Administration, Tourism, Infrastructure, Roads, IT, Agriculture, Forest, Health, Education, Skill Development and Energy to prepare individual action plans tailored to the needs of VER.

The plans will focus on seven identified growth drivers, including global port-led development, next-generation IT, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, planned urbanisation and housing, and world-class infrastructure.

Key proposals include seven new railway projects, nine road projects, and a 77-km Vizag Metro corridor, along with the development of manufacturing clusters, agricultural zones, food parks, an aqua park, fishing harbours. Several other projects are also under active consideration.