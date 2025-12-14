Andhra govt promises early and fair relief to Amaravati ryots

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is giving priority to resolving issues faced by Amaravati farmers, asserted the three-member committee examining every concern in detail.

At a review meeting held in Guntur on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmassani Chandra Sekhar, Municipal Administration Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana, and MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar stated that the government is committed to transparency, fairness and timely solutions.

They said the committee has categorised farmer issues into general and major concerns and is studying each one thoroughly. Dr Pemmassani said that two road-alignment options for Mandadam were examined and Option-1 was finalised based on farmers’ feedback.

Of the 47 land acquisition cases, almost all have reached the final stage, and the remaining will be cleared within a week. He said phased acquisition of 2,500 acres required for capital development is underway, and 61,793 of 69,421 land pooling plots have already been registered.