AP wins National Energy Conservation Award

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has won the National Energy Conservation Award for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its leadership in energy efficiency, Chief Secretary (CS) K Vijayanand said on Saturday.

Reacting to the announcement, Vijayanand said the achievement reflects the State’s sustained progress in energy conservation across key sectors. “Demonstrating unwavering commitment across Buildings, Industry, Municipal, Agriculture, DISCOMs and Transport sectors, Andhra Pradesh secured the first prize in the Group II category at the National Energy Conservation Award–2025,” he said.

The Chief Secretary attributed the achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the support of Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. He said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national frontrunner in implementing scalable energy-saving programmes, with coordinated efforts from government departments, and stakeholders.

Congratulating AP State Energy Conservation Mission CEO S Nagalakshmi and the teams involved, he said the four-year winning streak underlines the State’s strong institutional framework and long-term commitment to energy efficiency.

Vijayanand said President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Energy Conservation Award–2025 on December 14 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. He said the State government has nominated APSPDCL CMD L Sivashankar to receive the award on behalf of APSECM.