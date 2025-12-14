AP wins National Energy Conservation Award

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has won the National Energy Conservation Award for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its leadership in energy efficiency, Chief Secretary (CS) K Vijayanand said on Saturday.
Reacting to the announcement, Vijayanand said the achievement reflects the State’s sustained progress in energy conservation across key sectors. “Demonstrating unwavering commitment across Buildings, Industry, Municipal, Agriculture, DISCOMs and Transport sectors, Andhra Pradesh secured the first prize in the Group II category at the National Energy Conservation Award–2025,” he said.
The Chief Secretary attributed the achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and the support of Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar. He said Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a national frontrunner in implementing scalable energy-saving programmes, with coordinated efforts from government departments, and stakeholders.
Congratulating AP State Energy Conservation Mission CEO S Nagalakshmi and the teams involved, he said the four-year winning streak underlines the State’s strong institutional framework and long-term commitment to energy efficiency.
Vijayanand said President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Energy Conservation Award–2025 on December 14 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. He said the State government has nominated APSPDCL CMD L Sivashankar to receive the award on behalf of APSECM.
He said the government has strengthened energy conservation initiatives by establishing Energy Conservation Cells with nodal officers across departments. He cited major policy interventions, including the Integrated Clean Energy Policy, AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0 (2024–29), and sector-specific policies for MSMEs, electronics and food processing, along with targeted programmes in domestic, industrial, agricultural and building sectors.
Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Energy Minister and Chief Secretary, Nagalakshmi said the Mission will intensify outreach by engaging departments, students, industries and other stakeholders to unlock AP’s energy-saving potential.
She said Andhra Pradesh, placed in Group II by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency based on Total Final Energy Consumption, emerged as the top performer with 89.25 points in SEEI–2025, improving from 87.25 points in SEEI–2024.
She said the State recorded significant progress in enforcing the Energy Conservation Building Code, implementing efficiency projects in schools, hospitals and ITIs, introducing advanced technologies in MSMEs, formulating the Energy Conservation Policy and finalising the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan. Budgetary support, farmer awareness programmes and municipal pumping system demonstrations also contributed to the improved score.
Nagalakshmi thanked the Bureau of Energy Efficiency for its support and acknowledged the departments role for their cooperation in securing the award.