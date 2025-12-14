CRIP 1st phase to cover 110 km of priority corridors in GVMC, VMC

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the first phase of the City Roads Improvement Programme (CRIP) in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, marking a major step toward transforming urban mobility, and civic infrastructure in the State.
The initiative is aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of developing world-class, safe, durable, and citizen-centric urban roads that enhance commuter experience, and ensure long-term asset performance. The Chief Minister had earlier directed officials to overhaul the condition of city roads across Andhra Pradesh, emphasising quality, structural integrity, safety, and contractor accountability over a sustained 10-year period.
In response, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has designed CRIP to address long-standing issues such as repeated recarpeting, lack of uniform design standards, weak junctions, waterlogging, and fragmented mobility planning.
MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, who conceptualised, and led the technical framework of the programme, has given administrative sanction for the pilot phase—Rs 306.95 crore for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), and Rs 171.14 crore for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). Together, the projects cover 110 km of priority urban corridors, including 88.54 km in Visakhapatnam, and 23.54 km in Vijayawada. Both urban local bodies are expected to issue their Request for Proposals within the next two to three days.
The programme will be implemented under the DBFOT–Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), a public private partnership structure widely regarded as efficient for ensuring quality, and sustained maintenance. Under this model, 40% of the project cost will be released during the 12-month construction period based on verified milestones, while the remaining 60% will be paid over a 10-year period operations, and maintenance through semi-annual annuities, incentivising durable construction and long-term performance.
CRIP adopts an integrated approach to urban corridor redevelopment, moving beyond road resurfacing to a comprehensive upgrade of the entire streetscape. The concessionaire will undertake capital works such as strengthening footpaths, medians, and stormwater drains, upgrading street lighting, installing utility ducts, deploying road safety components, providing street furniture, creating designated parking bays and vending spaces, and improving junctions through civil and electrical enhancements.