CRIP 1st phase to cover 110 km of priority corridors in GVMC, VMC

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved the first phase of the City Roads Improvement Programme (CRIP) in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, marking a major step toward transforming urban mobility, and civic infrastructure in the State.

The initiative is aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of developing world-class, safe, durable, and citizen-centric urban roads that enhance commuter experience, and ensure long-term asset performance. The Chief Minister had earlier directed officials to overhaul the condition of city roads across Andhra Pradesh, emphasising quality, structural integrity, safety, and contractor accountability over a sustained 10-year period.

In response, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has designed CRIP to address long-standing issues such as repeated recarpeting, lack of uniform design standards, weak junctions, waterlogging, and fragmented mobility planning.