Deliver welfare & progress, Pawan tells JSP MLAs

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has emphasised that every MLA must work with complete commitment to ensure comprehensive development and high levels of public satisfaction in their constituencies. He said the mandate given by the people should be honoured through efficient delivery of welfare schemes and infrastructure projects.

Pawan Kalyan has begun one-on-one review meetings with Jana Sena MLAs to assess development works, implementation of government schemes, and party activities at the grassroots level. The first meeting was held at his Mangalagiri office with Polavaram MLA Chirri Balaraju.

During the review, Pawan Kalyan examined progress made in the past 18 months in Polavaram constituency, including Panchayat Raj funds utilisation, NREGS works, agriculture-related issues, and employment opportunities for youth. He also reviewed pending works and local challenges, particularly in tribal and flood-affected areas.