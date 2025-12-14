Two girls hurt in monkey attack in Andhra's Anakapalle district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two tribal girls were injured in monkey attacks at a Social Welfare Hostel in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district. The incident occurred on December 8, when monkeys reportedly attacked Kondh tribal students Sedari Manga (9) and Pangi Sneha (7) inside the hostel premises. The hostel welfare officer shifted the injured students to the Narsipatnam Area Hospital, where they were given medical treatment. Following the incident, several students vacated the hostel out of fear.
The Social Welfare Hostel at Ravikamatham mandal headquarters houses 96 tribal students from villages in Ravikamatham and Madugula mandals, including Avuruvada, Rayapadu, Pedagaruvu, Jogampeta, Ajayapuram, Kalyanpulova, Cheemalapadu, and Gorigadda. Parents said the hostel is located close to forested and hilly terrain, making it prone to frequent monkey intrusions.
According to the parents, monkeys have been creating panic among students for over a month, but repeated complaints to officials did not result in effective preventive measures. They alleged that damaged windows within the hostel premises have facilitated the entry of monkeys into the building.
The parents appealed to the district administration to repair windows, and ensure adequate safety arrangements. They also urged the District Collector to visit the hostel to assess the situation firsthand. The parents said they would bring their children back to the hostel on Monday if concrete steps are taken to ensure their safety.
With no response from the administration so far, parents including Pangi Suribabu, Bangi Sunitha, Pangi Swamy, and Gemmila Prasad, supported by the CPM staged a protest on Saturday. CPI(M) district committee member K Govinda Rao and tribal leader Pangi Ramesh demanded immediate action to address the monkey menace and ensure continued medical care for the injured students.
“Deforestation, granite quarries, and other human activities are major reasons why monkeys are frequently spotted in the remote areas of the district. Our interference in natural habitat is disrupting their homes. Instead of cutting down trees at the school premises, we need to find a solution that ensures the safety of both humans, especially children in the hostel, and the monkeys,” tribals opined.