Two girls hurt in monkey attack in Andhra's Anakapalle district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two tribal girls were injured in monkey attacks at a Social Welfare Hostel in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district. The incident occurred on December 8, when monkeys reportedly attacked Kondh tribal students Sedari Manga (9) and Pangi Sneha (7) inside the hostel premises. The hostel welfare officer shifted the injured students to the Narsipatnam Area Hospital, where they were given medical treatment. Following the incident, several students vacated the hostel out of fear.

The Social Welfare Hostel at Ravikamatham mandal headquarters houses 96 tribal students from villages in Ravikamatham and Madugula mandals, including Avuruvada, Rayapadu, Pedagaruvu, Jogampeta, Ajayapuram, Kalyanpulova, Cheemalapadu, and Gorigadda. Parents said the hostel is located close to forested and hilly terrain, making it prone to frequent monkey intrusions.

According to the parents, monkeys have been creating panic among students for over a month, but repeated complaints to officials did not result in effective preventive measures. They alleged that damaged windows within the hostel premises have facilitated the entry of monkeys into the building.