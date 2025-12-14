Vizag is rising powerhouse of innovation & opportunity, says GM Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port City -- Visakhapatnam’s rise as India’s next major economic and technology hub took centre stage at the Andhra University Annual Alumni Meet 2025, where GMR Group Chairman and Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) Founder Chairman Dr GM Rao outlined an ambitious roadmap for the region’s future.

The event, held at the AU Convention Centre as part of the university’s centenary celebrations, drew distinguished alumni, faculty, and students from across the globe.

Setting the tone for the day, Dr Rao described Visakhapatnam as the ‘Gateway of the East’ and highlighted how unprecedented investments are reshaping the city’s economic landscape.

Citing Google’s proposed $US 15-billion data centre, the Reliance–Meta data ecosystem, and the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport being developed by GMR, he said these projects were transforming the region into a rising powerhouse of innovation and opportunity.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Visakhapatnam is witnessing remarkable momentum,” Dr Rao said.

He emphasised that the city’s growth trajectory would create an enabling environment for Andhra University to evolve into a globally competitive institution, leveraging its talent pool, research capabilities, and expanding industry linkages.

The meet was attended by AU Alumni Association Chairman KVV Rao and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof GP Rajasekhar, who underscored the strength of the university’s alumni network and its crucial role in shaping the institution’s centenary vision.

The celebrations included departmental visits, interactions with faculty and students, and cultural performances showcasing classical, folk, and international art forms.