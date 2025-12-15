‘Adventure Thrill City’ on Bhavani Island

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavani Island, one of the prominent riverfront recreational spaces in the capital region Amaravati, is set to undergo a major facelift with the development of ‘Adventure Thrill City’.

The proposed Adventure Thrill City includes a wide range of recreational and adventure facilities such as water-based amusement pools, adventure sports zones, go-karting, zipline and rope courses, children’s play areas, a miniature world, a snow world, landscaped parks, hotel and restaurant facilities, cafés, parking areas and spectator galleries.

‘’The project is expected to boost tourism by offering a consolidated recreational destination catering to families, youth and tourists. With adventure, leisure and hospitality facilities proposed at a single location, Bhavani Island is likely to attract visitors from across the capital region, and neighbouring districts, thereby increasing footfall and visitor stay along the Krishna riverfront,” said Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation Executive Director G Umamaheswara Rao.

The project, being developed under the PPP mode, involves a proposed investment of Rs 51.48 crore, and has the potential to generate around 250 direct employment opportunities. The project was already approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).