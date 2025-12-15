‘Adventure Thrill City’ on Bhavani Island

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavani Island, one of the prominent riverfront recreational spaces in the capital region Amaravati, is set to undergo a major facelift with the development of ‘Adventure Thrill City’.
The proposed Adventure Thrill City includes a wide range of recreational and adventure facilities such as water-based amusement pools, adventure sports zones, go-karting, zipline and rope courses, children’s play areas, a miniature world, a snow world, landscaped parks, hotel and restaurant facilities, cafés, parking areas and spectator galleries.
‘’The project is expected to boost tourism by offering a consolidated recreational destination catering to families, youth and tourists. With adventure, leisure and hospitality facilities proposed at a single location, Bhavani Island is likely to attract visitors from across the capital region, and neighbouring districts, thereby increasing footfall and visitor stay along the Krishna riverfront,” said Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation Executive Director G Umamaheswara Rao.
The project, being developed under the PPP mode, involves a proposed investment of Rs 51.48 crore, and has the potential to generate around 250 direct employment opportunities. The project was already approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).
Proj gets incentives as per AP Tourism Policy
The State government had accorded approval for the allotment of 10 acres of land on Bhavani Island to Vishwanadh Sports and Conventions Private Limited (Vishwanadh Sports Club) under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-29. GO No. 42 was issued last month, allotting the land to the consortium, he told TNIE.
The government has extended several incentives to the project as part of the tourism policy.
They include a 66-year lease period, extendable by another 33 years, lease rent fixed at one per cent of the SRO value per annum, reimbursement of 100 per cent net SGST for up to 10 years or until recovery of the fixed capital investment, reimbursement of stamp duty, capital subsidy capped at `10 crore, electricity tariff at industrial rates, and reimbursement of electricity duty for five years. Notably, 50 acres of Bhavani Island, spanning about 130 acres, has already been developed.
It attracts 700 to 1,000 visitors on normal days, and 2,500 to 3,000 on holidays. “Land allotment to Vishwanadh Sports Club will be completed within a week. Survey has already been conducted,” Rao added.