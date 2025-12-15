Andhra Pradesh GSVA doubles to Rs 14.70 lakh crore in 8 years

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s economy has entered 2024-25 with renewed momentum.

According to the latest RBI Handbook of Statistics, its Gross State Value Added (GSVA) has risen to Rs 14.70 lakh crore, up from Rs 13.16 lakh crore in 2023-24, a robust 11.7% year-on-year expansion, well above the national nominal GDP growth of around 8.9%.

The medium-term trajectory is even more striking. AP’s GSVA has increased from Rs 7.25 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 14.70 lakh crore in 2024-25, effectively doubling the size of the economy in eight years, a 103% expansion at current prices.

The compound annual growth rate over this period is approximately 10.7%, comfortably above the national average.

A comparison between the last full year of the previous regime (2023-24) and the first year of the current regime (2024-25) shows a clear acceleration.

Andhra Pradesh added Rs 1.54 lakh crore to its economic output in a single year, a sharper increase than previously estimated, supported by stronger performance in manufacturing, construction, industry, and financial services.

Manufacturing has shown a steady improvement, even if its growth remains more moderate than in high-performing States such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The broader industry sector, comprising manufacturing, mining, electricity and construction, expanded from Rs 3.19 lakh crore to Rs 3.40 lakh crore, registering 6.4% growth at current prices.

This indicates that AP’s industrial recovery is gaining firmness, supported by a stabilising manufacturing base, and improving activity across allied sectors.

Construction continues to be one of AP’s strongest growth engines. The sector’s GSVA increased from Rs 1.10 lakh crore in 2023-24 to Rs 1.21 lakh crore in 2024-25, a solid 10.2% expansion.

This mirrors the State’s sustained focus on infrastructure, housing, irrigation, and public works, areas that have historically acted as stabilisers during periods of economic uncertainty.