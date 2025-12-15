APSECM gets award for Energy Conservation

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the National Energy Conservation Award-2025 to the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday.

The award was received on behalf of the AP Government by L Siva Sankar, CMD of APSPDCL, marking a significant achievement for the State in the field of energy efficiency. APSECM’s recognition comes as part of the State Designated Agency (SDA) – Group II category, where AP secured the first prize, reaffirming its position as one of the leading States in the country in promoting energy conservation and efficiency.

Officials noted that the award reflects the State’s sustained efforts to implement large scale energy saving initiatives across various sectors. APSECM has been implementing a range of programmes aimed at reducing energy consumption and improving efficiency