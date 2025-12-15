‘Cattle hostels’ soon to support farmers in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: On government directives, officials of the Prakasam district Animal Husbandry Department are preparing to establish animal hostels to support farmers without fodder provisions or cattle sheds in rural areas.

In the first phase, one or two hostels will be set up in each assembly segment at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh per unit, with capacity for 25 to 30 cattle. A total of 16 hostels are planned across eight assembly segments.

Funds are expected to be drawn from the MGNREGS programme, with DWMA or DRDA officials likely to oversee execution. Authorities are identifying suitable vacant sites, with some tentative locations already marked. While detailed government guidelines are awaited, officials say arrangements will be ready once implementation begins.

District Animal Husbandry Joint Director N Venkateswara Rao said the initiative aims to improve rural cleanliness by providing safe shelters for cattle otherwise left in unhygienic surroundings. Hostels will offer drinking water, fodder, shelter and round-the-clock caretaker services. Owners will be tentatively charged Rs 300 per day per animal.

Rao added that although the initial plan was for one hostel per assembly segment, proposals now include two, subject to final government regulations.