e-lottery for allotment of returnable plots to Andhra farmers today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has announced that an e-lottery will be conducted at the APCRDA headquarters in Rayapudi on December 15 for the allotment of returnable plots to farmers, who contributed land for the construction of Amaravati.

The allotment will cover farmers who recently handed over land under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) Category 9.14, as well as those affected by various development works in the capital region.

According to APCRDA, the e-lottery includes farmers from several villages, who surrendered land under the LPS, along with 24 farmers from Ananthavaram affected by the construction of the N17 road. Two farmers from Malkapuram (Survey No. 18) whose lands were impacted by exempted plots, and seven farmers affected by an unauthorised layout under the 65%-35% compensation formula, will also receive plots through this process.

The e-lottery will be held in three sessions throughout the day. Farmers from Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu, Velagapudi, Mandadam and Nidamarru will participate in the first session from 10 am to 1 pm. The second session from 2 to 4 pm, will cover farmers from Penumaka, Thulluru, Neerukonda, Ananthavaram, Rayapudi, Venkatapalem, Dondapadu, Ainavolu, Lingayapalem and Uddandarayunipalem. The final session, from 4 to 5 pm, will be dedicated to allotting alternative plots to affected farmers from Ananthavaram and Malkapuram.

In total, 405 plots will be allotted to 225 farmers through an online random selection system. Of these, 264 plots are designated for farmers who surrendered land under LPS 9.14.