Major fire breaks out at business complex in Andhra's Gudivada

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed when a major fire broke out at the Addepalli Commercial Complex at Nehru Chowk in Gudivada in the early hours of Sunday.

Textiles, mobile phones and costly machinery were gutted, destroying several shops and causing property losses running into crores of rupees.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control with additional engines deployed from Vuyyuru, Hanuman Junction and nearby areas.

The complex also houses a junior college and the State Bank of India’s Nehru Chowk branch, heightening concern.

According to fire department officials, the blaze may have started at a mobile phone shop, though the exact cause is yet to be determined. “As the incident occurred early in the morning, no casualties were reported. We are ascertaining the reasons behind the mishap,” officials said.