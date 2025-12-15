Man kills wife in Andhra's Bapatla district, takes body to police station

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a man murdered his wife and surrendered to police after bringing her body on a bike to the Santamaguluru police station in Bapatla district on Sunday.

The accused, Venkateswarlu of Yelchuru village in Santamaguluru mandal, had married Mahalakshmi (28) of Machavaram village in Palnadu district. The couple has two children.

Police said she had been living separately due to family disputes.

On Sunday, Venkateswarlu allegedly lured her to the outskirts of Machavaram village, promising to hand over her gold ornaments. He then strangled her to death.

After surrendering, police shifted body to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed her death. Rompicherla police later took custody of the body and registered a case on him.