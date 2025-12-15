Narasapur gets its first Vande Bharat Chennai connectivity

VIJAYAWADA: The MGR Chennai Central–Vijayawada–MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express (Train Nos. 20677/20678) has been extended to Narasapur, marking a major boost to rail connectivity for the Konaseema region.

Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, will flag off the extended Narasapur–Chennai service at 1.30 p.m. on December 15, 2025, at Narasapur Railway Station. Senior railway officials and other dignitaries will participate in the ceremony.

With this extension, the Konaseema region will witness a significant upgrade in rail travel standards, as this becomes the first Vande Bharat Express originating from Narasapur, operating via Bhimavaram and Gudivada. The train will cover the 655-km distance between Narasapur and Chennai in just nine hours, offering passengers a direct connection without the need for transshipment at Vijayawada.

The service comprises seven AC Chair Car coaches and one Executive Chair Car, providing a total seating capacity of 530 passengers.

Designed for fast, safe, and comfortable daytime travel, the train will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays, catering to pilgrims, business travellers, and regular commuters between Coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu.