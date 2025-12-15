SOPs issued for counting Hundi offerings in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic move to avoid thefts and other irregularities in handling the temple properties, the State government has issued a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), governing the opening of Hundis (offering boxes), and the enumeration of cash and valuables.

In the wake of recent controversies, including an alleged theft from the Parakamani of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), theft in Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, and irregularities in preservation of 5 kg of silver ornaments and other valuables of a temple in Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district, Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan has issued SOPs.

The new SOPs will apply to all temples categorised under Sections 6(a), 6(b) and 6(c) of the Endowments Act, which fall under the administrative control of Regional Joint Commissioners (RJCs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Endowments Officers (DEOs).

The SOPs specify that Hundis in eight major temples in Simhachalam, Annavaram, Vadapalli, Dwaraka Tirumala, Vijayawada, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and Srisailam should be opened once a fortnight.