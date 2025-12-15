SOPs issued for counting Hundi offerings in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a strategic move to avoid thefts and other irregularities in handling the temple properties, the State government has issued a comprehensive set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), governing the opening of Hundis (offering boxes), and the enumeration of cash and valuables.
In the wake of recent controversies, including an alleged theft from the Parakamani of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), theft in Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam, and irregularities in preservation of 5 kg of silver ornaments and other valuables of a temple in Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district, Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan has issued SOPs.
The new SOPs will apply to all temples categorised under Sections 6(a), 6(b) and 6(c) of the Endowments Act, which fall under the administrative control of Regional Joint Commissioners (RJCs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Endowments Officers (DEOs).
The SOPs specify that Hundis in eight major temples in Simhachalam, Annavaram, Vadapalli, Dwaraka Tirumala, Vijayawada, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and Srisailam should be opened once a fortnight.
Counting strictly under CCTV vigil
Hundis in other temples under Sections 6(b) and 6(c) should be opened once a month.
Under the new guidelines, the opening and counting process of Hundis should be conducted strictly under centralised CCTV surveillance, and there should be no hidden areas in the counting halls.
Also, the temple executive officers (EOs) should inform the date and time of Hundi opening, and counting at least five days in advance to the RJC, DC and DEO concerned.
“Administrative heads are required to supervise the counting process through the centralised CCTV system, and adequate staff should be deployed to monitor the proceedings.”
In the absence of RJC, DC and DEO, a designated superintendent should be assigned for the purpose. Also, a separate register should be maintained detailing the temple name, date and time of counting, the name of supervising officer, and related particulars.
Copies of the Hundi counting proceedings should be submitted to the Endowments Commissioner’s office,” read the SOPs. The Commissioner has instructed that all the offering boxes be secured under a double-lock system.
Major guidelines
Copies of the Hundi counting proceedings should be preserved for one month
Only male staff are permitted for counting duty, and they should wear dhoti and angavastram
Counting staff should deposit their wallets, mobile phones, cash and ornaments before taking up the process
Gold and silver ornaments received through Hundi offerings should be photographed, and stored in lockers in the presence of EO and the supervising officer