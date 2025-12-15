Vajpayee, a visionary statesman: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

TIRUPATI: The Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra public meeting was held on a grand scale at Madanapalle in Annamayya district and Tirupati district on Sunday as part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the programme as chief guest and unveiled a bronze statue of Vajpayee at Annamayya Circle in Madanapalle. He later addressed large public meetings at both places the same day.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a visionary statesman and a symbol of democratic values. He said Vajpayee stood for patriotism, humane values and good governance, recalling his famous words that governments may come and go, but the nation must remain strong. He said historic decisions such as nuclear tests, highway projects, rural road connectivity and telecom reforms laid a strong foundation for India’s growth.

Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking Atalji’s vision forward through initiatives such as Startup India, Make in India, Vocal for Local and Digital India. He noted that India had emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh, he said the NDA government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan was making notable progress in development and welfare.

State Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav, BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav and former Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy also spoke, recalling Vajpayee’s ideals and lasting contributions.