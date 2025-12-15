Villagers protest TDP leaders’ entry, leave homes

KADAPA: Tension prevailed in Ammavaripalle village of Vempalli mandal on Sunday after residents staged a rare protest against the entry of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders.

As a mark of dissent, villagers locked their houses and collectively left the village, declaring their solidarity with the YSRCP.

The protest began with the arrival of TDP constituency in-charge Maredi Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as B Tech Ravi, along with other party leaders.

Villagers alleged that the leaders had come to induct advocate Vennapusa Eswar Reddy and members of two families into the TDP and were attempting to lure residents to switch loyalties.

Offended by the move, the villagers decided not to face the leaders and vacated the village.

The residents travelled about 3 km and organised a community dinner near the Konda Gangamma temple in Nandi mandal of Pendlimarri mandal.

Finding the village deserted, the TDP leaders were reportedly taken aback. The villagers alleged that police tried to stop them from leaving but they ignored the pressure and left voluntarily.

YSRCP State general secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy condemned the incident, accusing TDP leaders of misusing the police and adopting undemocratic methods.

Villagers, including Ramana Reddy and Rajagopal Reddy, said they were harassed by police at the behest of TDP leaders and chose to leave to protect their dignity.