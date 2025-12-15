Vizag coastline turns into a sea of blue for Navy Marathon

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam coastline turned into a sea of blue on Sunday as thousands of runners gathered along RK Beach for the 10th edition of the Vizag Navy Marathon, organised by the Indian Navy as part of the Navy Day 2025 celebrations.

With over 17,000 participants, including runners from 17 foreign countries, the event marked its biggest edition so far, reaffirming its place as one of the largest sporting events in the country.

The marathon featured four race categories, including the 42-km full marathon named the Carrier Run, 21-km half marathon named the Submarine Run, 10-km run named the Aircraft Run, and 5-km run named Frigate Run, drawing elite athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts alike.

The full marathon and prize distribution ceremony were presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command. Priya Bhalla, President, NWWA (Eastern Region), flagged off the half marathon and the Sankalp Run, while the 10-km and 5-km runs were flagged off by District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shankha Brata Bagchi respectively.

The event was marked by smooth organisation, and strong support from the district administration, city police, volunteers and local residents. Hydration points, medical facilities and safety arrangements were set up along the route, ensuring a comfortable experience for runners. Many participants spoke about the positive atmosphere along the course.