Andhra set to integrate AI with health data to boost preventive care

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with health data to strengthen preventive care, predictive analysis, and disease management, according to State Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur. He said the initiative will help assess disease intensity across regions and improve healthcare delivery.

The announcement came during the Regional Multi-Stakeholder Convergence Workshop on National AI Strategy for Health (NAISH) held in Vijayawada on Monday.

The workshop, jointly organised by the World Health Organisation, ICMR, and the Union Government, saw participation from senior health and IT officials of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Officials, including Health Commissioner Veerapandian, Director of Secondary Health Chakradhara Rao, APMSIDC MD Girisha, Ayush Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, and RTGS Additional CEO Shauryaman Patel, addressed the media, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s progress in digitalisation under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and health records initiatives.

They noted that AP is ahead in adopting emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and LLM, in line with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision.

The Centre is preparing a national draft strategy on AI in healthcare, with zonal workshops being held across the country.

The inputs from Vijayawada will be submitted to the Union Government, and the final draft is expected to be released at the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Officials announced that Ayushman Bharat health accounts will soon be linked to the State’s Manamitra WhatsApp governance platform. Continuous care services under Sanjeevini are already operational in Kuppam constituency, offering outbound call centre support for diagnostics and doctor consultations. At the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, the Health Tech Innovation Challenge 2025 has attracted 297 applications.