CM Chandrababu Naidu announces 58-ft Potti Sriramulu statue, memorial park in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that a 58 feet height statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu will be erected in Amaravati in the name of Statue of Sacrifice and a memorial park will be developed in 6.5 acres of land.

Naidu participated as the chief guest of Potti Sriramulu Atmarpana Dinam, organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday where he felicitated the family members of Potti Sriramulu.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu said that the NDA government is observing the death anniversary of Potti Sriramulu as a day of sacrifice. He said a decision was taken to organise year long celebrations of Potti Sriramulu From March 16, 2026.

He said former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao recognising the life sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu named the Telugu University as Potti Sriramulu Telugu University.

Later, the TDP government named the Nellore district as Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

He said that Potti Sriramulu is not confined to one caste, and he sacrificed his life to get recognition for the entire Telugu community.

He said that the name of Penugonda, the birthplace of Vasavi Kanyakaparameswari, will be changed as Vasavi Penugonda, and a huge temple will be developed. “Likewise Potti Sriramulu memorials will be developed both in Chennai and Nellore. The caste certificates will be issued to Vysyas in the name of Arya Vysyas at all the regions in the state,” he stated.