CM Chandrababu Naidu hails heartfulness programs at Kanha Vanam

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid a special visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam, the global headquarters of Heartfulness, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The visit, which lasted nearly five hours, included an extensive tour of the ashram’s spiritual, environmental, educational, and research facilities, guided by Revered Daaji, the Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The Chief Minister began his tour at the Heartfulness Tree Conservation Centre, where Daaji briefed him on ongoing scientific and botanical research, including tissue culture initiatives.

This was followed by a walk through the Rainforest zone, showcasing the ashram’s biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability efforts.

Naidu then visited the world’s largest meditation hall, where he was briefed on its design, capacity, and spiritual significance.

He also inspected Babuji Vanam, the rainwater harvesting zone outside the meditation hall, and later toured the Biochar Center of Excellence.

The Chief Minister further visited the Heartfulness Gopichand International Badminton Academy, where he was shown the world-class training facilities and excellence programmes.

He also visited the ashram’s wellness center, yoga facilities, Heartfulness International School, and sustainable agricultural fields. Daaji explained the wide range of services and activities the ashram offers across India and abroad.

Later, Naidu visited Daaji’s residence within the campus, where he received a one-on-one Heartfulness meditation session.

The two discussed sustainability initiatives at Kanha Shanti Vanam and potential areas of collaboration with Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu praised Heartfulness programmes during his visit and greeted the organisers.