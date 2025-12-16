Cold wave grips ASR, Visakhapatnam as temperatures dip to single digits

VISAKHAPATNAM: As winter tightens its grip over the State, the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Visakhapatnam districts are witnessing a cold wave, transforming the landscape and daily life across the region.

According to officials of the Regional Agricultural Research Station, Chintapalle, temperatures in the Eastern Ghats have dipped to single digits.

Araku Valley in ASR district recorded a chilling 4.4°C on December 14, following even colder days when the mercury hovered close to 3°C. On Monday, temperatures stood at 8.9°C in Araku Valley, 9.2°C in G Madugula, 7.3°C in Munchingiputtu, 9.9°C in Hukumpeta and 9.6°C in Pedabayalu.

For farmers in ASR district, the cold wave presents a mixed picture. While crops such as coffee and pepper, which thrive in cooler climates, are benefiting from the drop in temperature, the chill poses challenges for others. Coffee plantations in the Araku Valley are expected to yield beans with richer flavour profiles due to the extended cold spell.

Paddy fields in low-lying areas of Vizag are at risk, as sudden temperature drops can stunt crop growth and reduce yields.

Farmers in the tribal belts of ASR are also worried about frost damage to vegetable crops, which are crucial for both sustenance and income.

Even Visakhapatnam city felt the sting of winter in several localities. The early morning hours have become hazardous for motorists navigating the winding ghat roads of ASR district and the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. Dense fog has reduced visibility, especially along the Araku–Lambasingi stretch, increasing the risk of accidents. Steep inclines and sharp curves, already challenging under normal conditions, turn more dangerous when coated with dew.