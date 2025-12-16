Energy conservation key to Swarnandhra vision, says APGENCO MD

VIJAYAWADA: APGENCO Managing Director (MD) S Nagalakshmi on Monday called for collective participation in energy conservation to achieve the Swarna Andhra at 2047 vision.

Addressing a gathering during National Energy Conservation Week-2025 celebrations, S Nagalakshmi said individuals, industries, hospitals and educational institutions must make energy conservation part of daily life.

“Everyone must become a producer-consumer in line with the Chief Minister’s vision,” she said, adding that achieving net-zero emissions is a key goal of Swarna Andhra. She noted that more than 1,400 commercial buildings are already following energy efficiency norms and said AP has been winning national-level awards for energy conservation.

As part of the week-long observance from December 14 to 20, a rally was organised from the Collector Camp Office to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

APCPDCL organised the event with support from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the supervision of the State Energy Conservation Mission.

Krishna District Collector Lakshmisha said wasting energy is equivalent to wasting money and urged people to follow the slogan “Save Energy, Save Money.”

He said the use of energy-efficient appliances can reduce consumption by 25-30 per cent and encouraged households to use the PM Surya Ghar scheme, which allows consumers to earn revenue by supplying surplus solar power to the grid. Joint MD AP Transco G Suryasai Praveenchand, and others were present.