High stakes, hidden birds: Cockfighting season heats up in coastal Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: As the festive season approaches, preparations for traditional rooster fights are gaining momentum across several districts in the State, including Krishna, NTR, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Bapatla and Palnadu.

Sources say elaborate arrangements are underway, with breeders, organisers, and bettors actively involved in the run-up to the events.

According to informed sources, betting arrangements have already been finalised well ahead of the events. Apart from large cash wagers, bets involving cars, motorcycles, and other valuable assets have also reportedly been fixed.

In several instances, ‘musugu pandalu’ where the identity and details of the roosters are kept concealed and revealed only inside the arena are being organised to maintain secrecy and gain a competitive edge. Agreements related to these fights are said to have been concluded in advance among the organisers.

Fighting roosters are currently being sold at prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to more than Rs 1 lakh per bird, depending on factors such as colour, weight, lineage, and fighting capacity. At the same time, country roosters are being traded for Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000, and these birds are also being used in rooster fights.

K Prasad, a native of Arugolanu village near Hanuman Junction who tames the roosters and makes them ready for the fights, said that he has been doing this for years.

“ I tend to buy the JathiKollu(a sort of fighting rooster breed) and sell it for big amounts after nurturing and giving an intense training. Usually I buy them at the young stage and rearing them for about two years. This year also brought about 100 young chickens from Juvvalapalem of West Godavari district’’, he explained.