Minister Lokesh seeks Centre’s help to promote education in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Monday met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi at his residence and sought the Centre’s support for strengthening education standards across the state.

During the meeting, Lokesh briefed the Union Minister on the initiatives being undertaken by the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh to improve learning outcomes at all levels.

He highlighted the launch of the Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme, aimed at ensuring that primary school students achieve essential reading and numeracy skills.

Lokesh informed the Union Minister that the state government has introduced a clicker-based Interactive Classroom Response System in government schools to enhance student engagement and improve learning outcomes.

He also explained that, to familiarise students with constitutional values at an early age, the government organised a student mock assembly titled ‘Andhra Pradesh School Legislature’ on Constitution Day.

In addition, the state has published the Children’s Constitution of India in book form.

The AP Minister further stated that Andhra Pradesh has launched the country’s first government-managed Central Smart Kitchen in Kadapa, strengthening the mid-day meal ecosystem while ensuring efficiency, quality and transparency.

During the meeting, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the steps taken by the state government to improve education standards.

Furthermore, Minister Lokesh urged the Union Minister to initiate action with regard to sanctioning 11 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and to take steps for the establishment and operationalisation of 12 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) recently allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

He also sought Rs 4,400 crore in financial assistance under the STARS Project as part of Samagra Shiksha reforms.