Minister Lokesh seeks NSTI in Visakhapatnamto boost Andhra’s skill ecosystem

VIJAYAWADA: With Andhra Pradesh aiming to build a future-ready workforce, HRD and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh has appealed to the Centre to sanction a National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Visakhapatnam.
In his meeting with Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Education Jayant Chaudhary in New Delhi on Monday, Lokesh said the proposed NSTI would play a pivotal role in strengthening advanced skill training and faculty development across the state.
He informed the Union Minister that the State government had already identified five acres of land at Pedagantyada in Visakhapatnam district, underscoring Andhra Pradesh’s readiness to host the institute.
Lokesh said that the NSTI would function as a regional hub for faculty training, industry-linked skilling, green skills, and digital transformation.
The Minister also requested special permission for large-scale adoption of NCVET qualifications through SBTET-AP, noting that easing current restrictions would accelerate certification, improve employability of youth, and enhance industry acceptance of skill-based credentials.
AP needs AI-powered skill centres: Min Lokesh
Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekar and several MPs were present during the discussions.
Later in the day, Lokesh met Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics, and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking the Centre’s support for launching a comprehensive AI-powered Skill Census across Andhra Pradesh.
He briefed the Union Minister on the State’s AI-driven skill-assessment portal and shared insights from the pilot conducted in Mangalagiri, where an AI-based interview mechanism was introduced to address challenges encountered during the trial phase. Vaishnaw responded positively and assured cooperation for the statewide rollout.
Lokesh also discussed collaboration opportunities in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies. He sought support for the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub under the MeitY Startup Hub and requested cooperation for Centres of Excellence in animation, AR/VR, immersive technologies, and InnoXR.
The meetings came on the heels of Lokesh’s recent US outreach, where he met the giants of technology.