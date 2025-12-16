Nellore politics sees sudden turn with Mayor’s exit

NELLORE: Political developments in Nellore city took a dramatic turn ahead of the proposed no-confidence motion against Mayor Potluri Sravanthi, scheduled for December 18, as she resigned on Saturday, rendering the motion unnecessary.

Her exit comes amid shifting political equations, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) suffering a major setback as Nellore City YSRCP president and 37th division corporator Bobbala Srinivas Yadav, along with 42nd division corporator Sheikh Karimulla, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana.

Sravanthi alleged that conspiracies were being hatched against her and accused Minister Narayana and Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of pressuring corporators, claiming even women leaders were being harassed at their homes. She expressed gratitude to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allowing her to serve as Mayor.