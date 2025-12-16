Orvakal to emerge as pharmaceutical hub of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is rapidly strengthening its position as a preferred destination for pharmaceutical manufacturing, with Hyderabad-based Virupaksha Organics Limited and Sigachi Industries Limited expanding their operations in Orvakal, Kurnool district.

The expansions underscore the growing importance of Orvakal as an emerging pharma hub, supported by world-class industrial infrastructure and its strategic proximity to Hyderabad.

Virupaksha Organics Limited has received approval for allotment of over 100 acres in the IP Guttapadu Cluster at the Orvakal Node for establishing a manufacturing facility for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and organic chemicals.

The project involves an investment of Rs 1,225 crore and has the potential to create around 1,500 direct jobs, besides substantial indirect employment across logistics, utilities and ancillary services.

Orvakal’s rapid rise as a pharmaceutical cluster is being driven by its proximity to Hyderabad and infrastructure developed by APIIC.