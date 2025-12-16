RTIH hosts US Consul General Laura Williams for talks on India–US tech collaboration

VIJAYAWADA: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) of the Government of Andhra Pradesh hosted US Consul General Laura Williams on Monday for an interactive engagement focused on strengthening India–US cooperation in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

During her visit, Williams held detailed discussions with RTIH leadership to understand the Hub’s vision, ongoing programs, and its role in nurturing startups across the state.

The interaction highlighted RTIH’s efforts to boost innovation-driven solutions addressing societal and public-good challenges through technology. As part of the programme, several RTIH-supported startups presented their work in areas including artificial intelligence, data-driven platforms, and advanced technology applications.

The presentations showcased the growing maturity and capability of Andhra Pradesh’s startup ecosystem and demonstrated how local innovators are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to build scalable solutions.

Addressing young entrepreneurs, Williams spoke about the evolving contours of India–US collaboration, noting that bilateral engagement is increasingly centered on frontier domains such as AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, and responsible data usage. She emphasized that technology must be guided by real-world needs, inclusivity, and ethical considerations.

Welcoming the Consul General, RTIH CEO P Dhatri Reddy, reiterated the Hub’s mission to act as a catalyst by connecting startups, academia, industry, and government. She said international engagements of this kind offer valuable global perspectives and open avenues for long-term collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The visit concluded with an interactive session between Williams and startup founders. The engagement reaffirmed RTIH’s growing prominence as a key innovation hub in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the strong potential for future India–US partnerships in emerging technology sectors.