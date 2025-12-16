SIT set to file chargesheet in ghee adulteration case in Andhra

TIRUPATI: The Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led joint Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified efforts to finalise the chargesheet in the Tirumala Srivari laddu ghee adulteration case and is likely to file it shortly before the Nellore ACB Court, sources said.

Technical and legal teams are working round the clock to complete documentation within the next five days, as the probe reaches a crucial stage. The deadline fixed by the SC concluded on December 15.

After filing the chargesheet, the SIT will submit a midterm status report to the Supreme Court detailing the progress of the investigation. Sources said drafting and compilation of evidence have been underway since the probe began, with investigators consolidating financial and confession-based inputs.

“It may be recalled that the first five accused in the case are private dairy owners and directors, who allegedly played a central role in supplying adulterated ghee to the TTD. Among them, Raju Rajasekharan (A-2), Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda (A-3), Vipin Jain (A-4), Pomil Jain (A-5) have been identified as key private dairy operators.”

So far, the SIT has arrested 36 accused in connection with the case. Of them, three remain in judicial custody without bail. Several private dairy owners arrested earlier secured conditional bail and are attending the SIT inquiry as required.