Union Minister Bhupatiraju Varma flags off Vande Bharat from Andhra's Narasapuram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma on Monday said the extension of the Vande Bharat Express to Narasapuram will drive growth in trade, commerce and the coastal fisheries sector and transform the region into a key economic hub.

The Minister formally flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Narasapuram Railway Station to Chennai amid large public participation. People from all walks of life thronged the station and took part in the launch programme.

Addressing a public meeting, the Minister said improved rail connectivity is crucial for the development of fisheries, business and employment opportunities. He said the Vande Bharat service will significantly benefit students and software professionals, with travel time to Chennai reduced to about nine hours.

Bhupatiraju said discussions are under way with Union ministers and railway officials to extend Vande Bharat services connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Narasapuram. He said efforts are also in progress to provide a halt for the Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat at Tadepalligudem.

He said authorities are constructing several road underbridges and road overbridges, with 48 railway crossings identified for infrastructure upgrades. He added that the government will integrate areas along the Narasapuram loop line into the district development framework.

Water Resource Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, District Collector C Nagarani, Additional General Manager SCR Satya Prakash, and others were present.