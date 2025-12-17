Andhra Pradesh HC recommends AI to streamline counting in TTD’s Parakamani

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has recommended that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to curb thefts in Parakamani (the counting of the temple’s hundi (offering box) offerings) and streamline the entire process.
During a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad emphasized that AI could significantly help in completely preventing theft from Prakamani. The court stressed the need for reforms in the hundi management process, noting that past incidents of theft have occurred despite the deep faith and devotion with which pilgrims offer gifts to Lord Venkateswara.
Protecting these offerings is essential to safeguard the sentiments of millions of devotees, the bench observed. The court particularly advised minimizing human intervention in the counting process by adopting advanced technology.
It suggested introducing AI-enabled machines for accurate and transparent counting of cash and other offerings. The bench criticized the current practice of subjecting devotees who volunteer for counting duties to physical searches when they are in their underclothes, calling it inappropriate and humiliating. “Treating devotees who come forward to serve as potential thieves is unacceptable,” the court remarked.
Additionally, the court pointed out issues arising from reliance on outsourced staff, suggesting that employing permanent employees could better maintain control. It advocated reducing human resources in sensitive areas and increasing technological interventions, stating that this approach would drastically reduce instances of crime in the hundi section.
The court also called for enhanced security measures, including better integration of CCTV cameras with AI systems. Both parties have been directed to submit detailed suggestions on reforms in the hundi process.
The observations came during the hearing of a petition filed by Tirupati-based journalist Srinivasulu, challenging the compromise settlement in a lok adalat regarding the theft of US$ 900 valued at approximately Rs 72,000) from the hundi.
The petitioner sought the transfer of the case to the CID for further investigation. The court adjourned the matter to December 19. During Tuesday’s proceedings, the bench reviewed a report submitted by the CID Additional DG, along with photographs of the current hundi counting process, describing the existing procedure as chaotic and in need of immediate improvements.