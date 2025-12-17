Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board land bank swells to 81,000 acres

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board (APWB) has added nearly 15,000 acres to its land bank, taking the total to 81,000 acres, following verification and extensive digitisation of records.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday to mark the completion of one year in office, APWB Chairman Sk Abdul Aziz said the increase reflects the State government’s commitment to protecting Waqf properties. Mentioning Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assertion that “not even an inch of Waqf land should be left encroached,” he said the APWB is committed to enforcing it.

According to earlier records, the total Waqf land in the State stood at 65,800 acres. However, a detailed exercise, involving digitisation of records, verification of Inam registers, RSR documents and revenue records had led to the identification of additional land, taking the total beyond 81,000 acres. “All Waqf lands and properties have now been digitised with accurate details, which will significantly strengthen the Board’s position in legal disputes,” the Chairman said.