Atal Bihari Vajpayee synonymous to trust & development: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was synonymous with trust, development and good governance.

Participating in the ‘Atal Sandesh - Modi Suparipalana Bus Yatra’ organised by the NDA at Machilipatnam of Krishna district on Tuesday, Lokesh hailed the leadership qualities of Vajpayee and his services to the nation.

Lokesh, along with BJP State president PVN Madhav, unveiled the bronze statue of Vajpayee at New Housing Board in Machilipatnam and expressed his happiness over participating in the centenary birth celebrations of Vajpayee.

“I have a special admiration for Vajpayee. He did politics with values and passion. Vajpayee was the only leader without any corruption. Positions are not important. He thought values were important,” Lokesh said.

Minister Kollu Ravindra, MLC Somu Veerraju, MLAs Sujana Chowdary, Mandali Budhaprasad, Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Varla Kumar Raja, Venigandla Ramu, Bode Prasad and others were present.