Atal-Modi good governance bus yatra continues in Andhra's Bapatla district

BAPATLA: The Atal–Modi Suparipalana Bus Yatra continued in Bapatla on Tuesday, with ruling coalition leaders unveiling a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and addressing a large public gathering.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Ministers Anagani Satyaprasad and Kolusu Parthasarathi, and BJP State President PVN Madhav unveiled the statue as part of the programme.

Madhav said unveiling Vajpayee’s statue in the presence of three ministers was a proud moment. He said coalition leaders were actively participating in the yatra and public meetings to reach out to people. Recalling Vajpayee’s political journey, Madhav referred to his role in the freedom movement, early imprisonment and lifelong dedication to the nation. He highlighted Vajpayee’s ability to unite non-Congress parties and earn respect across political lines.

Madhav also spoke about Vajpayee’s parliamentary career, his advocacy for national integration, his stand on issues such as Kashmir, his role in Goa’s liberation movement and his strong interventions on national security.

He said Vajpayee’s leadership during the 1998 nuclear tests firmly placed India on the global stage.