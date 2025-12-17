Aviation, Aerospace and Defence EduCity to come up at Andhra's Bhogapuram

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh will host the country’s first integrated Aviation, Aerospace and Defence (AAD) Education City at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, near the upcoming ASR (Bhogapuram) International Airport. The project, to be developed as the GMR-MANSAS Aviation EduCity, aims to address the growing domestic and global demand for skilled aviation professionals.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged between MANSAS Trust Chairperson Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and GMR Airports Chairperson GBS Raju at a ceremony held on Tuesday, in the presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Andhra Pradesh IT and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

Spread over about 136 acres, the EduCity will offer education and training in aviation, aerospace and defence sectors and seek to position India as a major supplier of trained aviation manpower.

Speaking on the occasion, Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju said the project marked an important step in the development of North Andhra. He observed that institutions that made effective use of land played a key role in regional growth and noted that GMR followed such an approach. Referring to Pandrangi village, the birthplace of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, located near the airport, he noted it was significant that major infrastructure and education projects were coming up in the region.

Recalling his tenure as Union civil aviation minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted growth in the aviation sector and stressed institutional cooperation. He said while southern AP hosts SHAR, the Aviation EduCity in North Andhra would help create a balanced regional ecosystem. He praised the MANSAS Trust’s role in education and skill development to generate local employment. He said civil aviation was growing at about 12% annually. He announced trial runs at Bhogapuram airport within a month and inauguration in July.