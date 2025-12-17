CM Naidu raps Jagan over Parakamani theft case

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu criticised former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for downplaying the theft in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Parakamani.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Naidu said the High Court had found fault with treating the Parakamani theft as an ordinary case, as it involved the sentiments of devotees.

Observing that Jagan Mohan Reddy had no respect for the courts, the Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP president was not appearing before the court in connection with the disproportionate assets cases pending against him.

Naidu also said that YSRCP leaders had attempted to mislead Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by opposing the development of medical colleges under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. He said the Centre had strongly rejected the YSRCP’s claims, noting that the PPP model was being successfully implemented across the globe.

The CM opined that developing medical colleges under the PPP mode would help increase the number of seats and enable the extension of corporate-level medical treatment to the poor. Naidu discussed the formation of party district committees with senior leaders. Sources said a decision was taken on finalising party district presidents.