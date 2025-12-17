Collectors’ Conference to review welfare & development across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The two‑day Collectors’ Conference will commence on Wednesday morning to take stock of 18 months of governance, and review the welfare and development programmes across Andhra Pradesh.

The fifth edition of the conference will begin at 10 am at Block‑5 of the Secretariat, with an opening address by the CCLA. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will outline administrative priorities and guide collectors on governance, and sustainable development.

Day one will feature discussions on State GDP trends, key performance indicators, and development targets. The Chief Minister will review public satisfaction levels with ongoing welfare schemes, and development initiatives.

On Thursday, Collectors will present district‑level success stories and best practices. Officials will brief on Swarna Andhra @ 2047 goals, skill development, and employment generation. Key deliberations on revenue and resource mobilisation are scheduled, followed by a review of law and order with the participation of DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Home Secretary Viswajit, and SPs.