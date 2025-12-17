INSWAREB pitches advanced nano concrete to boost durability of nuclear power plants

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a focused effort to address long-term durability and safety concerns in nuclear infrastructure, the Visakhapatnam-based Institute of Solid Waste Research and Ecological Balance (INSWAREB) has proposed the development and application of advanced concrete materials for use in nuclear power plants.

The research centres on irradiated complementary cement materials (ICCMs) and nano concrete, which are expected to perform better than conventional concrete under prolonged radiation exposure.

INSWAREB founders and scientist-technocrat couple N Kalidas and N Bhanumathi explained that concrete is the most widely used construction material globally after water, with annual consumption estimated at nearly 14 billion cubic metres.

Since its constituents are derived from natural mineral resources, they emphasised that extending the service life of concrete structures is critical to reducing resource depletion and supporting sustainable development.

They noted that many modern concrete structures suffer early deterioration due to changes in cement manufacturing practices over the past several decades. “Prior to the Second World War, cement released heat and lime slowly, allowing concrete to gain strength over extended periods. Post-war demand for rapid construction led to the widespread use of high early-strength cements, where heat and lime are released quickly, often resulting in early-age damage and reduced long-term durability,” they explained.