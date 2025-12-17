Joji Nagar house razing: Jagan seeks CBI probe

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the demolition of houses at Joji Nagar, alleging the involvement of influential individuals. He visited the affected families and expressed solidarity with the residents whose homes were razed despite court order granting protection till December 31.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 42 families living on 2.17 acres—land valued at around Rs 150 crore—had valid permissions and were paying EMIs on loans, yet their houses were demolished with “heavy police presence” even as the matter was pending before the SC.

He alleged that fake documents were created during a previous government’s tenure and that a society was back-dated to 2016 to facilitate litigation and transfer the land to private interests.

He named political figures whom he held responsible and said that only a CBI probe could uncover the full details and ‘behind-the-scenes operations.’ He assured the residents, many of whom have lived there for 25 years, that the YSRCP would extend legal support and that those responsible would be held accountable if his party returned to power.

Jagan asked how official permissions were granted if the residents did not legally own the land, alleging widespread misuse of power. He claimed that attempts to encroach land through litigation have become a pattern in the State and accused opponents of targeting disputed lands for personal gain. He reiterated that the party would stand by the affected families and pursue justice through legal and institutional channels.